Police confirm name of biker who died in road accident

The motorcyclist who died after his vehicle left the road has been named by Police.

Derek Simpson (47), died on the B9080 stretch of road on Wednesday, April 12.

Mr Simpson, from Bridgend, had been travelling east before the collision took place.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

In a statement through Police Scotland the family said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and father Derek Simpson.

“We wish to be left in private to mourn.”