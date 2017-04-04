Police crackdown on illegal motorbike use in Linlithgow

Police are stepping up attempts to crackdown on the illegal use of motorcycles around public areas.

The warning comes as better weather sparks an increase in off road bikes and quad bikes being used on the Union Canal towpath, public footpaths and playing fields around the Linlithgow and Philpstoun areas.

Police say this type of behaviour causes a danger to pedestrians and reminded riders that it is an offence to drive a vehicle anywhere other than a road without lawful authority or landowner’s permission under section 34 of the Road Traffic Act.

If caught, riders could have their bikes seized, face a fine and a criminal record.

At the Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council meeting on Tuesday, PC Neil Drummond said: “Our main concern now is we have had lots of reports of people on the canal that are speeding down that canal towpath that has been tarmacked.

“Someone will end up going in the canal or heaven forbid getting seriously injured or killed because they are hammering it down that towpath.

“If you are caught riding your bike or quad in this manner, you will be dealt with through the anti-social behaviour legislation and it is likely that your bike will be seized.

“We’ve got an idea where the bikes come from but we can’t really target them until we catch them.

“We are urging people who see them to report them to us.”