Police fears spell date change for Loyalist procession

The annual Loyalist band’s parade through Broxburn planned for Saturday (April 29) has been moved forward a day due to police concerns.

West Lothian Council’s licensing committee have confirmed the Broxburn Loyalists Flute Band Procession will now take place on Friday evening.

The band will have two distinct parades in Broxburn on Friday, at 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

In the first, band members will assemble at Strathbrock Partnership then parade to Greendykes Industrial Estate, stopping at the War Memorial to lay a wreath.

They will then proceed to West Main Street then East Main Street, stopping outside

Scotmid to lay a wreath.

The parade then returns to Greendykes Industrial Estate.

In the second parade participants will assemble at Greendykes Industrial Estate then parade to Strathbrock Partnership via East Main Street and West Main Street.