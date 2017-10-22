Police seek help to trace missing Bo’ness girl, 15

A worried Bo’ness family are desperate for news of missing 15-year-old Sophie Naylor, last seen at the time she was supposedly going to bed.

Police are anxious to hear from anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, since she went missing from her home in the town.

She is white, 5 ft 4ins, slim, with shoulder length brown hair.

A police spokesperson said: “She was last seen by her family about midnight when she went to bed and they are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information that could help to trace Sophie is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference PS-20171022-1042.