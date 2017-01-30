Books of Condolence open up for Tam Dalyell

A book of condolence has been opened up in the town in tribute to former Linlithgow MP and Father of the House of Commons Tam Dalyell, who passed away last Thursday aged 84.

The book has been placed at the Burgh Halls so that people can share memories and leave messages for Sir Tam’s family – there are further books across West Lothian in Broxburn, Bathgate, Armadale, Whitburn and Fauldhouse.

His family said last week the former Labour MP for West Lothian and Linlithgow died after a short illness.

The flags at West Lothian Civic Centre were lowered to half-mast on Friday as a mark of respect and will be lowered again on the day of his funeral.

Provost Tom Kerr said: “Tam Dalyell was widely acknowledged as an intelligent, independent-minded politician and he was well-known in West Lothian and admired by those who met him.

“On behalf of the people of West Lothian I would like convey our deepest condolences to Tam’s family and friends.”