General Election candidates announced for Falkirk and Linlithgow East

The General Election candidates have been announced for Falkirk County and Linlithgow and Falkirk East constituencies.

The deadline passed yesterday (Thursday) at 4pm for the delivery of nomination papers. These are the confirmed candidates for Falkirk County constituency.

Callum Laidlaw (Conservatives), Craig Martin (Labour), Stuart Martin (UKIP), John McNally (SNP), Debra Pickering (Greens), Austin Reid (Liberal Democrats).

Mr McNally is looking to defend his seat he won in 2015 while Mr Laidlaw was elected to represent the Portobello/Craigmiller ward on City of Edinburgh Council last week.

In the Linlithgow and Falkirk East constituency four candidates are going head to head. Joan Coombes (Labour), Martyn Day (SNP), Charles Kennedy (Conservative) and Sally Pattle (Liberal Democrats).

Mr Day is looking to defend his seat he won in 2015 while Mr Kennedy was voted in to represent Bathgate on West Lothian Council last week.

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Monday, May 22.

To vote by post for this election constituents must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Tuesday, May 23.

New applications to vote by proxy for this election must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, May 31 2017.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election on the grounds of physical incapacity or for work/service reasons must reach the electoral registration officer at by 5pm on Thursday, June 8.

The physical incapacity must have occurred after 5pm on Tuesday, May 23. To apply on the grounds of work/service, the person must have become aware that they cannot go to the polling station in person after 5pm on Tuesday May 23 2017.