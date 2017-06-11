MP demands an end to plans for ‘extreme Brexit’

Thursday’s General Election was “a comprehensive rejection of the Tory plans for an extreme Brexit” - and Scotland must be in EU negotiations.

That was the verdict on the fallout from Thursday’s vote from Linlithgow and Falkirk East SNP man Martyn Day, who retained his seat on a generally bad night for his party.

This weekend, as the post mortem of the results continued, he said: “Theresa May’s failure to secure an overall majority means EU single-market membership should be put back on the table.

“Business leaders have called on the government to avoid a hard Brexit and to negotiate a transitional arrangement with the EU following the general election.

“Paul Drechsler, president of the CBI, and Stephen Martin, director-general of the Institute of Directors, have said the result provided a fresh opportunity for the UK to negotiate maximum access to the European single market.”

He added: “Mr Drechsler said he was confident the new Government could reach a deal with the EU over access to the single market.

“And Mr Martin urged the Government to set out its aims for the talks at the earliest opportunity.

All parties must now be involved in the UK negotiations with the EU.

“Scotland needs a seat at the negotiations to leave the EU – and it’s time for the Tories to ditch their plans for an extreme Brexit.”