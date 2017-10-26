New Westminster spokesman role for Edinburgh West MP

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has been announced as the new Scottish Affairs spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats at Westminster.

Following the announcement, Ms Jardine said she was delighted to be appointed to the new role: “I am thrilled to be Scottish Affairs spokesperson in this unprecedented period for our country.”

“In these uncertain times it is of paramount importance that we, as MPs, hold the UK Government to account for its policy towards Scotland.

“Brexit and centralising governments in both Westminster and Holyrood put our communities and prosperity at risk.”

She added: “As a member of the Scottish Affairs committee, I am already advocating on behalf of Scotland at Westminster and this new post will only serve to enhance what I can do to make Scotland’s voice heard.”