Who will get your vote in 2017 election?

Candidates are making a final push for votes as the country prepares to go to the polls in next week’s General Election.

In Linlithgow and East Falkirk there are four people all hoping to head to Westminster after June 8.

The SNP’s Martyn Day was a councillor in Linlithgow for a number of years before overturning a huge Labour majority in 2015 to become MP and is hoping to keep his place on the Nationalist benches in the UK parliament.

Opposition comes from Labour’s Joan Coombes, who was recently re-elected to Falkirk Council, Charles Kennedy, a Conservative councillor in West Lothian representing Bathgate and the Liberal Democrats’ West Lothian branch convener Sally Pattle.

While Mr Day is campaigning from a position of strength – and an almost 13,000 majority two years ago, he will be aware of the potential threat to his re-election hopes from the Tories who have put the controversial ‘Indyref2’ question front and centre of their campaign.

He said: “The question in this election is which party is capable of preventing the Tories from doing whatever they want in Scotland. At Westminster, the SNP have provided the only effective opposition on austerity and attacks on the poor, the disabled and pensioners.

“A vote for the SNP will also strengthen Scotland’s hand against an extreme Brexit which risks 80,000 Scottish jobs.”

Ms Coombes said: “Every election is a choice. What makes this election different is that the choice is starker than ever before. We can choose more of the same; the rich few getting richer, more children in poverty, our NHS failings and our schools and social care in crisis. Or we can vote for change.

“Let’s build a Britain that works for the many, not the few.”

Quantity surveyor Mr Kennedy said: “My continuation for the union of nations that is our United Kingdom remains as strong as ever and this General Election provides an opportunity, through voting Conservative, to turn away the divisive policies of Nationalist obsession with Independence and create and strong and stable Scotland within our United Kingdom.”

Bookshop owner Sally Pattle said: “We are the only party that’s clear on being pro-EU, pro-UK and progressive.

“As a local businesswoman I’m also acutely aware of the issues facing high streets in the area and would work hard to cut bureaucracy and increase help for small businesses in order to nurture thriving local economies.”

In Edinburgh West, which covers South Queensferry, Toni Giugliano is the SNP hopeful looking to defend the seat that was won by the party two years ago, although Michelle Thomson did later become an independent after being suspended during a police investigation.

Christine Jardine will be carrying the flag for the Lib Dems, while also challenging for the seat is Sandy Batho (Conservative), Labour’s Mandy Telford and Mark Whittet (Scotland’s Independence Referendum Party).