Public to be consulted on cycle project

Residents are being asked to shape the future of an ambitious cycle track facility at Kettilstoun Mains in Linlithgow.

The project was given the green light by West Lothian Council in February and now Linlithgow Community Development Trust wants to hear from the public and get feedback on its plans for the site.

The first phase involves building a 1km cycle track which will cost around £650,000 – the council is funding £312,000.

The second phase, which it is seeking planning permission for, is a skate park, track and field facility and bike pump track.

The public meeting is being held at Linlithgow Leisure Centre on June 22 from 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm. For more information visit http://trust-linlithgow.org.uk.

Meanwhile, this weekend the trust has received funding from Cycling Scotland’s Big Bike Revival to run free family cycling activities at the Xcite Leisure Centre in Linlithgow.

There will be free cycle sessions and led rides via the safest routes to and from the leisure centre with qualified coaches tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday from 10am to 7pm.

For more information call the Big Bike Revival Coordinator, Simon, on 07543 572086 for details and bookings or in person when you visit Xcite.