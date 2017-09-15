Pupil slashed at West Lothian high school

A third year pupil at one of West Lothian’s biggest secondary schools has been slashed in the face.

The third year pupil was taken to hospital following the attack with a knife at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn in the canteen, which has been sealed off.

It’s believed around 200 pupils were in the hall at the time.

West Lothian Council say the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and are issuing a comment regarding the situation soon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn around 8.55am on Friday, September 15 after a 14-year-old boy sustained a serious facial injury.

“He has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment and a teenage boy is currently detained by officers in connection with this. Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”