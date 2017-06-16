Pupils are TV stars thanks to banana bread!

Youngsters from Bo’ness Academy are starring in a national advertising campaign for supermarket Tesco.

They are featured in the latest ‘Food Love Story’ – and the banana bread which is produced in their community cafe also has a star role!

The commercial highlights Tesco’s ongoing efforts to tackle food waste.

First shown on Wednesday night during Emmerdale, the advert will be broadcast across national TV and in cinemas up and down the country over the coming week.

It focuses on the school’s community cafe which receives surplus food from the Bo’ness Tesco store every week through the supermarket’s surplus food redistribution scheme – Community Food Connection.

The advert comes as the retailer announces that it’s initiative has reached the one million meal milestone north of the border.

Pupils at the Academy have a chance to learn cooking skills in the cafe, whilst giving back to the community. Many of those who come along to use the facility are retired and are delighted at the opportunity to meet some friendly faces and chat, as well as enjoying tasty food.

The would-be chefs use the donated food to make wholesome snacks and cakes, including the much-loved banana bread.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “Our ‘Food Love Stories’ is all about how passion for good food can bring people together. So we’re delighted that our new campaign showcases the work of the pupils and teachers at Bo’ness Academy, who turn surplus food from Tesco into delicious food for their local community.

“By the end of the year, no food fit for human consumption will go to waste from our UK stores. Bo’ness Academy is just one of over 5000 local organisations across the UK benefiting from working with our Community Food Connection programme to use surplus food.”

Ruth Provan, senior technician at the Academy, thanked the retailer for its support.

She said: “The local store has been really accommodating and has given us the means to serve up a much wider range of food to more then 50 customers every week.

“We would also like to thank the business for giving us a fantastic opportunity to showcase our amazing school on national television.”

On Tuesday evening, the pupils attended a launch event at the Scottish Parliament with Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald and Tesco colleagues.

Mr MacDonald said: “This initiative, and the nationwide attention it is receiving, is as a result of the hard work and effort put into tackling the issues of food waste head on, with a real community effort by the pupils and teachers of Bo’ness Academy, with the support of Tesco. I have no doubt that other community groups will take inspiration from this initiative as a result of this campaign, as part of the wider Community Food Connection programme led by Tesco and FareShare.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in this campaign, and encourage more campaigns like this going forward to address these issues around food waste and food surplus in Scotland.”