Pupils enjoy artistic success

Talented youngsters showed off their creative side in the annual schools’ Seabox Society art competition.

The contest is open to all schools in Bo’ness and the theme is usually based around the town and the local area.

This year’s theme was “views of the Bo’ness Fair”. Deanburn Primary enjoyed a double celebration with P7 pupils Eva McCaffrey (centre) coming first and Anna Spinks (left) being awarded second place.

Third position went to St Mary’s P7 Erin Young (right). The society’s president Gerry Smith presented the Eric Potter Trophy to Eva.