Pupils to walk Queensferry Crossing

Pupils in South Queensferry will receive the opportunity to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing.

The community day being held on September 5 – a day after the new bridge is officially opened by The Queen – is allowing an extra 10,000 people to experience the walk.

The event is expected to involve 13 schools including Dalmeny Primary, Echline Primary, Queensferry Primary, St Margarets Primary, Queensferry High and Kirkliston Primary, totalling around 6000 pupils and staff invited.

The move will allow children “to become a part of Scotland’s history and offer a real legacy for the next generation”, Transport Scotland said.

Communities in South Queensferry will also receive funding to host events, entertainment, screening of celebrations, and a flotilla on the Forth before and during the official opening on September 4.

The bridge will open to traffic on August 30 before closing again on the weekend of September 2 and 3 to allow 50,000 balloted visitors to walk the bridge.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: “In terms of the additional bridge event, we have listened to feedback from local communities and due to the phenomenal demand generated by the Queensferry Crossing Experience ballot process have organised an event devoted to local schools and communities, as close as possible to the official opening.

“This has been done to minimise disruption but ensure the feel good factor isn’t lost.

“There are a host of opportunities in the pipeline as we create a lasting legacy for this magnificent project and it’s only right that local communities who have been affected stand to benefit.”

Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney said: I’ve always been struck by the public’s enthusiasm for the project, not least within our classrooms across the country. The impressive education centre has welcomed over 70,000 visitors to date, 23,000 of them school children. That’s why this third event, dedicated to local schools and communities, is such a fantastic idea.”