Queen Riley’s big day is bathed in sunshine

The sun was shining for Winchburgh and district’s annual Children’s Gala Day on July 1.

Queen Riley Sutherland was crowned by Mr Jack Irving at the coronation ceremony watched by hundreds in Craigton Park.

There was then a colourful parade through the village headed by Alloa and Bomar Pipe Band and passing many of the decorated and impressive arches on display.

The Gala Day was the highlight of the village’s civic week which had involved lots of events for youngsters, including their very own version of Winchburgh’s Got Talent, a sports night and a Sunday Fun Day.