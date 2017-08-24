Queen’s Baton Relay arriving in Falkirk

The Commonwealth Games Baton Relay is hitting the Falkirk district on its Scottish tour this weekend.

Team Scotland revealed a five-day programme of events around the country to mark the visit of Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay on its global tour ahead of next year’s XXI Commonwealth Games in Australia.

It will stop at Helix Park and the Kelpies tomorrow (Friday) before taking in the Scottish Athletics Senior Championships at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday.

At the Helix event there will be a multi-school Commonwealth-themed festival for the schools and the community.

The Queen’s Baton carries a message from the Queen which calls the Commonwealth’s athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

Paul Finnie, sport and recreation manager at Falkirk Commmunity Trust said “We’re delighted to welcome the Queen’s Baton relay to our facilities, namely Grangemouth Stadium and The Helix.

“We are so very proud of the athletes and future Olypmpians who are training and developing in the Falkirk area and look forward to cheering on Team Scotland in 2018.”

The baton for each Games is designed by the host nation and the 2018 Queen’s Baton has a distinctive loop design and has been made using macadamia wood and reclaimed plastic, sourced from Gold Coast waterways and inspired by the region’s vibrant spirit and indigenous heritage.

The relay started on Tuesday in Glasgow and South Lanarkshire before heading to the Isle of Islay on Wednesday and then Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Stirling today (Thursday).

It will be in Stirling first on Friday before coming to the Kelpies from 12.30-2pm with local schools and the community getting involved with Team Scotland’s most decorated female athlete of all time Jennifer McIntosh and her sister Seonaid, both of whom became European champions in small bore rifle shooting last month.

Paul Bush OBE, chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland, said: “We have had tremendous enthusiasm and support from local authorities, schools and community groups across the country, helping to organise an exciting programme of events which will use the QBR to connect their communities with the Games and embrace the values of the Commonwealth movement as a whole.”