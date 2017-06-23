Queensferry Crossing experience to bring South Queensferry tourism boost

Visitors will be given a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing.

And it will give a tourism boost to South Queensferry, with people applying from all over the world.

The bridge will officially open to traffic on Wednesday, August 30, but on the weekend of September 2 vehicles will be banned while people can walk across.

There are 50,000 spaces up for grabs through an online ballot which closes at noon on Wednesday, July 5. Register at www.queensferrycrossingexperience.com. Over 150,000 people have already applied.

Sunil Varu, the project manager for Queensferry Ambition, has said it is an opportunity that local businesses can capitalise on.

He said: “We want to put on a great show. People from all around the world are coming and it will put the spotlight on South Queensferry.

“When other bridges around the world have opened like the Brooklyn Bridge in New York these were big events and we want it to be the same here.”

Completion of the £1.35 billion bridge has twice been delayed by bad weather, first from December then May but economy secretary Keith Brown confirmed there would no further issues.

Mr Brown met with workers from both the FRC project and veterans of the construction of the Forth Road Bridge at the Queensferry Crossing on Tuesday.

He said: “I am very pleased to be able to confirm the Queensferry Crossing will open August 30, 2017. The bridge will be used by vehicles up to September 1, before closing to allow the public the chance to walk across it as part of the Queensferry Crossing Experience on September 2 and 3.

“This Queensferry Crossing Experience will allow for up to 50,000 people to have the once in a lifetime chance to walk across the Queensferry Crossing before it becomes a motorway with no pedestrian access.

“To manage access to the bridge there will be a ballot to decide who will have this unique opportunity to be one of the 50,000 people.”