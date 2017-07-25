Real ale crew to the rescue

Members of Bo’ness Real Ale Association Society raised a glass and coughed up some cash to help a historic cinema purchase its very own piano.

The Hippodrome, located in Bo’ness, is especially busy every March when it holds its Silent Film Festival, or HippFest, which features top musicians creating live accompaniment on a costly hired piano.

Falkirk Community Trust, which runs the cinema, decided to raise £4000 for an in-house piano with arts development officer Alison Strauss scaling new heights, recently climbing seven Munros, to coin in £400 for the cause and leave the appeal just £500 short of its target.

Alison’s efforts appeared in The Bo’ness Journal and came to the attention of the society, who have agreed to generously donate the remaining £500.

Alison said: “The society are committed to supporting the community and plough profits back into the town for the benefit of all. On reading the article the committee decided they would like to help us go the final mile in our campaign bringing us finally to our target.

“This is wonderful news as it means we should be able to go ahead and buy the piano in time for our new Taste of Silents season in the autumn. This will give the piano its first outing in a short season of events to encourage first timers to experience silent film.”

The new piano will add atmosphere to Alfred Hitchcock’s silent classic Blackmail (1929) in September.