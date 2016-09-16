Release your inner Roman at Kinneil

History fans are being treated to a Roman-themed family fun afternoon and a mini conference in Bo’ness this weekend.

The historic Kinneil House will be open for free tours on Saturday when there will be a variety of activities in the grounds as part of a Big Roman Day.

Visitors will be able to see the Roman Antonine Guard re-enactment group setting up camp in the grounds of Kinneil House and displaying Roman life.

Children will also be able to dress up as Romans as well as make swords,

headgear and gliders.

Enthusiasts can also press apples in the newly-planted Kinneil orchard and see displays of Roman table-top war games from the Falkirk District Wargames Club.

Saturday’s free fun, organised by the Friends of Kinneil charity, kicks off at 1pm and runs until around 4pm.

A spokesperson for the Friends said: “It’s a free event, so please come along with the family for a great day out.”

Volunteers will be on hand to give free tours around Kinneil House which boasts amazing renaissance wall paintings.

Kinneil Museum, next to the mansion, will be also open.

There will be a pop-up cafe selling hot and cold drinks and snacks in the museum.

The Roman theme continues on Sunday when a mini conference about the Antonine Wall takes place in the Hippodrome Cinema in Bo’ness this Sunday from 10am.

Key speakers will include Professor David Breeze, previously of Historic Scotland, and Dr Fraser Hunter of National Museums Scotland.

There will also be presentations on new interpretation along the Antonine Wall, and the John Muir Way – which runs past many of the local Roman sites.

Organisers have also secured a speaker from Odenwald in Germany – Falkirk district’s twinned area – to speak about the Romans in her country.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “This free event is for anyone in the community interested in the Antonine Wall and Roman heritage in the area.”

To book or for more information visit www.bigromanweek.org.uk or www.kinneil.org.uk.