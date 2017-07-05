Residents can have their say on The Vennel development

Residents have been given an extra week to respond to planning guidance for the development of The Vennel in Linlithgow.

The deadline will now be 5pm on August 24 with West Lothian Council confirming that there will be a “short period” after for community groups to submit their responses.

The groups must inform the council of their intention to do this before August 24.

The library and public toilets at The Vennel are moving to the new £4 million Linlithgow Partnership Centre due to open this Autumn, leaving a number of council premises empty.

A local authority spokesperson has said it is an opportunity to redevelop the area but the process has been met with criticism from community groups about the timing of the consultation and the vagueness of the planning guidance.

Submissions to the consultation should be emailed to DPgeneral@westlothian.gov.uk or in writing to the Development Planning and Environment team at West Lothian Civic Centre, Howden South Road, Livingston, West Lothian EH54 6FF.

For full details please visit: https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/planningconsultations.