Residents come out to celebrate Pride

Even bad weather could not dampen the spirit of residents at the third annual West Lothian Pride celebration.

Hundreds of happy revellers came out despite the rain to celebrate and support the county’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people at the special event last Saturday. A fun-filled afternoon of live entertainment took place at Pride Village in West Lothian College, as well as a special Pride parade through Livingston town centre.

Depute Provost Dave King said: “It was great to see so many different people come along to create such as positive, inclusive festival atmosphere at a very lively and colourful event.”