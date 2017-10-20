Residents hit with 3 per cent annual council tax hike in new plans

Residents will be consulted over West Lothian Council budget proposals as they look to bridge a £73 million deficit over the next five years.

It aims to encourage residents to tell the council what they think about budget measures, along with proposals to raise council tax across all bands from three per cent in each year from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

The consultation launched on October 16 is called Transforming Your Council.

The public consultation intends to find out what residents, community groups and businesses think about potential budget measures, which if agreed, would enable to the council to balance its budget – which the local authority is legally required to do.

Graham Hope, chief executive of West Lothian Council said: “The scale of the challenges cannot be underestimated and the consultation is called Transforming Your Council to reflect and emphasise the huge challenges that lie ahead.

“These are demanding times for councils across Scotland and West Lothian Council is not immune to the difficult decisions that lie ahead.

“The council will have to transform its service provision.”

For the full list of proposals and to take part in the consultation, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/transforming. Consultation closes on November 12.