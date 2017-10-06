Residents warned of road closures for 10k road race

Motorists are being warned of road closures for the Linlithgow Road Race taking place on Sunday.

Nearly 800 runners will be taking part in this year’s 10km event which began in 1992.

Race HQ will be at the Burgh Halls at The Cross where runners can collect their bibs numbers. Registration is between 12pm and 1.30pm. Runners will begin in the High Street at 2.30pm just outside the Vennel area then head west before ending in the Linlithgow Palace Peel. There is also the junior fun run for youngsters at 2.35pm.

During the event Mill Road, Linlithgow Bridge will be closed from the junction with Main Street to the junction with A706.

The A706 St Ninian’s Road will be closed from the Westport to Mill Road and roads heading up from the east side of the loch to Bonnytoun Farm will be closed. The closures will take place from 2pm to 5.30pm.

The High Street will be closed from the junction of St Ninian’s Road to The Cross from 2.15pm to 2.45pm to allow runners to get away safely.

Drivers won’t be able to park on Main Street and Falkirk Road, Linlithgow Bridge from the junction with Mill Road to the junction with Westport from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Organiser Graeme Lawson said: “The feedback from the race has been hugely positive.”

He added: “The encouragement we have had from the town’s folk has been great. It’s a huge event for the town. Close to 180 roles that need to be filled by volunteers on the day. It’s a good advert for the town, it’s a beautiful course and hopefully runners will come back and spend sometime in the town again.”