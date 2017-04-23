Revamped visitor guides for South Queensferry

Efforts are being stepped up to help boost tourism in South Queensferry.

Queensferry Ambition has published 20,000 new visitor guides highlighting the many visitor attractions in the area.

The guides provide information on things to do, see, eat and drink. It had also set out a calendar of activities to allow people to plan their visit to tie in with some of the special additional events organised throughout the year.

David Cameron, chairman of Queensferry Ambition, said: “Our aim is to promote Queensferry as a destination of choice within east central Scotland and as a ‘not to be missed’ experience for the cruise ship passengers who we are looking to draw into the town as they arrive offshore next to the Forth Bridge.

“In 2017 alone we are likely to get some 50,000 people coming through Hawes Pier.”

The new visitor guides will be sponsored by the Picnic Coffee Shop.

The Sardinian cafe owners, Francesco and Franca Agus, have proved to be popular with locals and visitors alike with their unique Scottish-Italian deli cafe since they took over the cafe prior to Christmas.

Francesco said: “We believe supporting Queensferry Ambition is a fantastic opportunity for all the community and hopefully it will put Queensferry on the map not only for tourists coming all over the UK but also an international market.”