Revellers enjoy Classic Car Day at Linlithgow Cross

Families turned out in droves to witness this year’s spectacular Classic Car Day event in Linlithgow.

Around 170 quality cars were on display from The Cross right down to the The Vennel in the High Street. It was an opportunity for young and old to see and sit in cars they would only dream of driving.

Organiser David Keddie said: “It was a very successful day. There were 175 cars at the Cross and surrounding areas. The weather was great and everything went according to plan.”