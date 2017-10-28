Rhona to raise funds for trip of a lifetime

A school pupil hopes to fundraise for a once in a lifetime opportunity to teach children English in Honduras.

Rhona MacRae (17) was selected for the charity Project Trust’s scheme after undergoing a challenging week on the remote Hebridean island of Coll to prove she has what it takes.

There are still a few hurdles for the Linilthgow Academy pupil to overcome before she can travel to the central American country next August – such as raising £6200 to cover the costs of her 12-month stay.

However, after hearing tales of her sister’s experience it has whetted her appetite to do something equally as exciting.

Rhona said: “My sister Kirsty got involved in the Project Trust experience, taught art in the Dominican Republic and said it was amazing.

“I don’t know much about Honduras but they speak Spanish which is good to learn because a lot of different countries speak the language. I’m really looking forward to meeting new people. It’s so exciting.”

As part of her fundraising efforts, Rhona ran a half marathon in Aviemore last weekend. Her elder sister and her dad Alan ran too, while mum Mary and her gran were there for moral support.

Rhona, of Friars Brae, said: “I’ve not done runs of that distance before so it was very challenging especially the last couple of miles. It was great having my family there too.”

The next fundraiser is a coffee morning being held at The Cross House, Linlithgow on November 4 from 10am to noon. To help Rhona with her fundraising visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RhonaMacRae.