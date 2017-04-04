RNLI rescue stranded pair

Two people had to be rescued from “thigh deep” water after they were left stranded on rocks by an incoming tide on Sunday.

The volunteer crew at RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat received the call at 2:53pm and attended the incident to rescue the “distressed” casualties at Birnie Rocks, Edinburgh.

One crew member went into the water and helped the pair get on board before they were taken to Granton Harbour where local Coastguard and an ambulance checked them over.

The RNLI are reminding people of the dangers of tides, to wear life jackets and check tidal times. They warned it could have ended very differently for the couple.

There have been 15 distress calls in 2017 and last year Queensferry was the RNLI’s busiest inshore Lifeboat station in Scotland as well as Scotland’s busiest single boat station, with 65 launches and 113 assisted.

Will Stephens, the RNLI’s Head of Lifesaving, said: “Once again we are extremely grateful for the dedication shown by our lifesavers.

“Our volunteer lifeboat crews spent over 228,869 hours at sea last year, but we really do see our rescue service as a last resort.

“We’d really like to see people paying more attention to safety messages and giving the water the healthy respect it deserves. While we will always answer the call for help, myself and everyone within the RNLI would like to see people staying safer at the coast.”