Rosalind writes and creates children’s show for old primary

Her first big role was playing the white rabbit in Alice in Wonderland in P6 at Linlithgow Primary.

Now she’s giving back to the school where it all began with her very own production.

Rosalind Sydney (40) has written and created the show Up to Speed in association with Catherine Wheels Theatre Company and it will be performing at Linlithgow Primary today (Monday) as part of Theatre in Schools Scotland.

Rosalind, who has worked for many theatre companies, said: “Up To Speed is about two ten and a half year olds in P6, Barnaby and Jade, and what it is like to be the odd one out.”

She added: “This was a very happy time for me at Linlithgow Primary. My love for drama was really encouraged and nurtured by the staff at the school.”

Rosalind performed in Linlithgow Players and West Lothian Youth Theatre as a teenager.

Her mum Harriet and sister Janet Smyth used to run Blast-Off Books on the High Street and Rosalind provided drama workshops and storytelling events to nursery and primary schools in the shop. After finishing school Rosalind trained at the RSAMD (now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland).

Her production is for her old primary and she is looking forward to the pupil’s reaction.

She said: “The show is for an audience of seven plus and they are the best audience. They are absolutely up for a laugh, really keen to engage with the characters and can also take a bit of a challenge emotionally.

“And you better make sure the story moves along with a pace and isn’t boring – because they’ll let you know – quite literally –I love that!”

Theatre Schools in Scotland

Theatre Schools in Scotland was launched as a three-year pilot scheme last year to create a touring and production model with the ambition of ultimately bringing one piece of high quality theatre to every schoolchild in Scotland each year.

It has been developed by Imaginate, the national organisation in Scotland which promotes, develops and celebrates theatre and dance for children and young people.

West Lothian executive councillor for education, David Dodds said: “It is fantastic to have such high quality productions performed in our schools and a great opportunity for pupils to see work from some of Scotland’s most acclaimed theatre companies in their own school.”