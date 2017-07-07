Runner to do half marathon in memory of mum

A Linlithgow runner whose mum died of ovarian cancer is hoping to raise funds for the cancer charity by running a half marathon.

Drew Deakin (45), who lives in Springfield, will tackle the Great North Run in Newcastle Upon Tyne on September 10.

The business analyst, who will be supported by his wife Steph (40) and their two children Finlay (6) and Phoebe (4), lost him mum Kath to ovarian cancer in October 2010.

Now he is determined to raise awareness and funds for charity Ovarian Cancer Action so that others can recognise the symptoms before it is too late.

Drew said: “I’m over the moon that I have been picked to race in the Great North Run. I want to raise awareness of the cancer and let blokes know about it too.

“It can be everyday symptoms such as having a bloated stomach, stomach pain or loss of appetite.

“Most cases are diagnosed in the hospital but it was diagnosed too late for my mum. She passed away in October 2010 just before our son was born.

“You wish your mum could have held her grandson but unfortunately the cancer spread.”

Drew has been training with the Linlithgow Runners Group which meets on a Tuesday night at Low Port.

He said: “It’s one of those things you watch with the family I have always been saying I would run it but never got round to it. I’ll wave to the family on TV.”

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/drew-meakin. People can also donate by text. If they type the code OVCA71 followed by their donation to 70070.