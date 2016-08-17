Rush hour crash causing ‘significant’ tailbacks

A crash at a junction on the M9 is causing major disruption on the roads near Polmont this evening.

Police and the fire service are attending a serious two-car collision at the fly-over roundabout near the A801 to Maddiston and A803 to Linlithgow at junction 4 where one person is being cut out of a vehicle, while another car is causing an obstruction on the road.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said officers have reported injuries to vehicle occupants and are expecting significant tailbacks on roads in the area due to the collision between a grey Volvo V70 and a white BMW 420D.