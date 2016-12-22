Salvation Army aims to provide meal for guests on Christmas Day

It’s usually the time of year where all the family get together and celebrate Christmas but for some it can underline just how alone they feel.

The festive period can be very difficult for those who are not able to be with their loved ones for a number of reasons, so the Salvation Army is hoping to provide some comfort and spread some cheer for those less fortunate with a Christmas Day meal in Bo’ness.

The church will be able to cater for 30 people, 17 guests are going and there are still some spaces left.

The organisation is urging anyone in Bo’ness or further afield, who may feel a bit lonely and in need of some company, to come down to the Corbiehall Community Church.

It’s the fourth year that the church will be holding the event and it will not only offer transport to and from the venue but a delicious three-course meal with entertainment, quizzes and singing.

Lieutenant Tom Dunham, the officer in charge of the day, said: “Our team of volunteers will be on hand to look after guests between noon and 4pm to ensure they have a nice Christmas.

“It’s about bringing people together. The Christmas period really emphasises the family element, which can make people feel more isolated so we act as a family and they will get a little gift too. The feedback from previous years has been really positive.

“We’d also to thank the community for all their toy donations and financial donations without their support it wouldn’t be possible.” For more information on the event please call the Salvation Army Bo’ness on 01506 828502.