Scores object to plan for South Scotstoun

Builder Taylor-Wimpey’s plan to build hundreds of new homes in South Scotstoun has attracted 88 objections – and just one letter of support.

The deadline for comments on the scheme passed on Tuesday, and it will now be assessed by Edinburgh City Council’s planning committee.

It is understood up to 470 homes of varying sizes could be constructed on the site.

If approved, a large swathe of greenfield land beside the B8oo Kirkliston Road will become South Queensferry’s latest housing estate, with building likely to begin this year.

The plan has fuelled concern among objectors that the character of South Queensferry will be compromised, and that existing traffic problems will get worse.

Taylor Wimpey aims aim to provide a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, as well as one and two-bedroom apartments .

Taylor Wimpey says: “A proportion of the new properties would be made available as affordable homes for local people in housing need.“

However objectors say this quotient isn’t enough to make up for the effect the scheme is said likely to have on local life.