Scotland keeps the Cup after Dalmeny contest

One of the highlights of the year at Dalmeny Estate’s golf club is the annual match against a team of visiting friends from the USA.

They know a thing or two about the great Scottish game, and can be relied upon for closely-contested play.

This time around the honours went to Scotland, who won the Rosebery Cup - presented by Lord Rosebery in person - after winning five matches to one.

The team captains were Wullie Ruffle for Scotland and Doug Catt for the USA.