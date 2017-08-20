Scotland keeps the Cup after Dalmeny contest

One of the highlights of the year at Dalmeny Estate’s golf club is the annual match against a team of visiting friends from the USA.
They know a thing or two about the great Scottish game, and can be relied upon for closely-contested play.
This time around the honours went to Scotland, who won the Rosebery Cup - presented by Lord Rosebery in person - after winning five matches to one.
The team captains were Wullie Ruffle for Scotland and Doug Catt for the USA.
