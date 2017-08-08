Scotland’s most sought-after job industries revealed

Have your say

New analysis of job application data in the UK has revealed the industries that Brits are most keen to get a job within; with the administration, construction and engineering sectors featured in the top spots.

The research also looked at the industries that have become increasingly applied for in the first six months of the year across 17 UK cities, comparing application data from the same period in 2016.

Conducted by leading independent job board CV-Library, the research is comprised of data from over 8.2 million job applications made between January to June 2017.

Further analysis with average salary data from June 2017 suggests that higher wages have not influenced those sectors with increased job applications. In fact, the majority of popular industries boast similar wages to that of the UK average salary, £27,271, as reported by the ONS.

The sectors with increased job applications in Edinburgh include:

Customer Service sector: Applications up 66% with an average salary of £21,825

Manufacturing/Surveying sector: Applications up 25% with an average salary of £29,315

Personnel/Recruitment sector: Applications up 37% with an average salary of £28,252

The sectors with increased job applications in Glasgow include:

Catering sector: Applications up 186% with an average salary of £23,421

Hospitality sector: Applications up 108% with an average salary of £28,277

Social care sector: Applications up 72% with an average salary of £27,438

The sectors with increased job applications in Aberdeen include:

Admin sector: Applications up 57% with an average salary of £22,467

Construction sector: Applications up 16% with an average salary of £42,990

Distribution sector: Applications up 9% with an average salary of £28,186

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments: “Competition for jobs is definitely heating up and it’s clear that certain sectors are thriving in key cities across the UK. So, if you’re looking for a new role in any of these industries, it might be worth considering what you can do to stand out from the crowd and ensure your CV and cover letter really hit the mark when applying for roles.”

CV-Library is one of the UK’s largest online job sites and attracts over 4.3 million unique job seekers every month. Founded by Lee Biggins in 2000, CV-Library is the UK’s leading independent online job board with a database of over 11.8 million CVs.