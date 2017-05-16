Scottish Water is sorry for delay to flood repairs

Scottish Water has apologised to residents and visitors to Linlithgow Loch after “routine” sewer repair works have been delayed.

Flooding has been an issue on the south side of the loch near the children’s play area at the doctor’s surgery.

Attempts have been made to fix the problem by Scottish Water but the engineers have been hampered by tree roots blocking the affected pipeline and flooded excavation works.

The deep hole full of water which has been fenced off has been left for over two weeks but a spokeperson for Scottish Water has said they are confident the issue will be resolved by today (Friday).

In a statement they said: “This work is routine sewer repair works on the southern shoreline of Linlithgow Loch at Water Yett to alleviate the issue of recurring surface water flooding.

“This has been a complicated repair as our operatives have encountered flooded excavation works due to loch levels.

“And further compounded by tree roots blocking the affected pipeline.

“Scottish Water would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by delays to this essential work.

“This is due for completion by May 12.”