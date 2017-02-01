See the Union Canal without water on unique open day

On Saturday, people have the second and final chance to get a good look at the Union Canal without the water.

The open day coincides with Scottish Canals’ winter maintenance, which will be complete by February 16.

In total, around 30,000 cubic metres of water has been drained from the canal.

On Saturday, visitors can hear from Scottish Canals’ engineering team; explore the history of its construction with the organisation’s resident heritage expert; and have a close look at the 200-year-old infrastructure.

The open days will be held between 1 and 3pm on Saturday, with visitors asked to meet at the Linlithgow Union Canal Society’s Mel Gray Centre at Manse Road Basin.

Teas and coffees will be provided.