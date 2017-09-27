Seven swans rescued from danger road

The Scottish SPCA rescued a family of swans that was wandering on a dangerous dual carriageway.

The swans were spotted on the A7066 dual carriageway in Bathgate, West Lothian on Friday before the SSPCA was alerted and officers managed to escort the two adult swans and five cygnets back into their pond.

Picture: SSPCA

Police also had to attend and manage traffic during the rescue operation.

Animal Rescue Officer Fiona Thorburn said: “We were alerted after a concerned member of the public spotted the birds near a roundabout and was worried about their safety.

“The police were in attendance too as traffic had to be stopped to ensure we had no causalities. We were thankfully able to escort them back over to the nearby pond before they came to any harm.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the SSPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.