Shale project wins award

A project in Bridgend which has brought together the community to find about more about their heritage has won an award.

The Bridgend Shale Project dug deep into the past and explored the history of the village helping to connect the younger and older generation in their quest to find out more about their historic roots.

Last Thursday night at Scotland’s Learning Partnership Adult Learners’ Week awards ceremony, the group were presented with the community award.

A DVD, book, mural and tapestry were produced as part of the £10,000 grant they received from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Moira Foss (60), chair of the Bridgend Bulletin Group, said: “It’s great to get the recognition as a lot of hard work has gone into the project and we were up against strong competition. We never expected to be nominated never mind win the award.”