Silent season scores as new piano arrives

Even after six hugely successful silent film festivals, the Hippodrome team behind them knows there are still some people who imagine silent films to be ‘dull geekery’.

But they hope A Taste of Silents – a new silent film season – will introduce the captivating world of silent film and live music at the Bo’ness cinema.

It opens on September 2 with Fritz Lang’s iconic 1927 film Metropolis, with a dynamic accompaniment by DJ Vangelis.

On October 21, the 1923 Harold Lloyd classic Safety Last! is accompanied by acclaimed composer Mike Nolan.

On October 28, FW Murnau’s romantic drama Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927) will screen with a live accompaniment of Graeme Stephen’s acclaimed score.

Finally, on November11 is the Alfred Hitchcock favourite Blackmail (1929) with music by Stephen Horne, one of the world’s best silent film musicians, performing on piano, flute and accordion.

Alison Strauss, HippFest director, said: “These film choices – early Hitchcock, a gorgeous love story, the most iconic sci-fi ever and, one of the funniest films ever made – are chosen to encourage any first-timers to dip their toe in the water and find out for themselves the delights of silent film and live music.”

The season also celebrates a landmark event for the Hippodrome – the purchase of its own piano for the first time, following a successful £4000 fundraising campaign.

Alison said: “We’re over the moon that this coincides with reaching our piano fundraising target as it means that we can put our lovely new instrument to use straight away.”