‘Snow’ bother for Torphichen youngsters

Pupils at Torphichen Primary School have taken to the slopes to learn how to ski.

Since last autumn they have been making regular visits to Polmonthill Ski Slope, near Falkirk to practice under the guidance of the instructors.

Around 30 children from P1 through to P6 have been taking part with the majority novices after the lessons were organised by parents.

They were encouraged by a team of four pupils from the village school who came second at the SSSA Dual Slalom at Polmonthill last September, which won them a place at the finals in Braehead the following month.