SNP lose first vote at Falkirk Council

Labour and Tory members of Falkirk Council closed ranks to ensure the minority SNP administration lost its first key vote.

On the first day of business on Wednesday, council leader Cecil Meiklejohn moved a change to standing orders that would have cut the number of top-earning portfolio posts.

The SNP claims the move would have saved around £30,000 a year, which they said could have been re-directed into front line services.

But Labour and the Tories demanded the status quo and joined forces with one of the council’s two Independents to win the vote 17-13.

Portfolio holders, senior councillors overseeing the performance of key services, earn £22,689 a year and councillors £16,927.

The proposal was to keep the positions of leader, economic development, housing, children’s services and health and social care as ‘promoted posts’ and scrap culture, leisure and tourism, the environment, public protection and resources.

The vote also ruled out a move to trim the Executive and Education Executive from 12 to ten members. The SNP claimed it would work in the opposition’s favour because each would be made up of six members of the administration and four members from the Labour and Tory Groups and two Independents.