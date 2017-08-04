Something for everyone at canal fun day

Families are urged to come along and experience something completely different at the Linlithgow Union Canal Society fun day.

The event at the canal’s basin starts at 1pm on Sunday, August 20 and will be packed with stalls, boat trips, shows and the famous cardboard boat race.

Stuart Rennie of Linlithgow Union Canal Society said: “It’s an opportunity for people to come along and experience something a bit different.

“We’ve found in the past people get a taste for it then get involved in the society or become aware of the other trips such as the Falkirk Wheel or Avon Aquaduct.”

The afternoon begins with the arrival by boat of Gala Queen Ruby Cardie and her Chief Lady in Waiting Emma Preston before Provost Jim Carlin officially opens the event.

There are plenty of stalls and trips to keep the family entertained and then there is the annual cardboard boat race.

Stuart said: “The boats are hand made by the participants themselves, with all sorts of weird and wonderful designs. Application forms are available from the society.”

The fun day gives visitors the chance to discover more about the charity, which was formed to promote the regeneration of the canal.

Stuart added: “Whether it is walking on the towpath, cycling or fishing, the canal is here for everyone – and it doesn’t need to involve boats.

“I struggle to think of what your interest might be that the canal society wouldn’t fit in. Whether it lies in gardening, electrical, plumbing or painting we’ve got something for everyone.”