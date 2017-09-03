Sounds like music down at the Basin

Linlithgow just can’t get enough music, it seems, with news of an unusual free, one-hour recital at the Manse Road Basin on Saturday, September 16.

Hard on the heels of Party at the Palace and the Linlithgow Folk Festival the event is part of National Chamber Music Day, which will see ensembles performing free concerts in public spaces across the country.

Virtuoso violinist Anthony Marwood.

Linlithgow Union Canal Society are hosting the performance at Manse Road Basin by Trio Vocalise from 2.30 pm until 3.30pm – and no tickets are necessary.

On the same day the Scottish Chamber Orchestra is rounding off its summer tour of smaller venues with a performance at Linlithgow’s St Michael’s Parish Church.

Virtuoso violinist Anthony Marwood will lead the orchestra as soloist in music by Dvorak, Beethoven and Vasks.

Loved by audiences, Marwood is described as “a virtuoso whose musical integrity and commitment reach the same Olympian heights as his formidable technique”.

Also in the programme is Beethoven’s Haydn-inspired First Symphony.

Tickets for the concert, at 7.30pm, are £16, senior citizens £14, and U26, students, unemployed and disabled £6.

Tickets can be obtained at www.sco.org.uk