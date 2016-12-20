South Queensferry girl spreads festive cheer

A young girl from South Queensferry will be spreading a little festive cheer tonight when she performs in a glittering Christmas spectacular at Edinburgh’s iconic Usher Hall.

Ellie Hemmings (12) will perform for more than 2,000 people as part of the MGA Academy of Performing Art’s A Christmas Wish.

The uplifting show features a dazzling array of Christmas songs, spectacular costumes and stunning dance routines. Ellie has spent nearly three years attending classes with the academy’s junior school.

The Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools’ pupil said: “This will be my second time performing in A Christmas Wish. “Last year, I was doing it as part of Stage Academies but I’ve now moved up to Fierce Theatre School so rehearsals have been quite different as the songs and routines are more advanced.

“I’ll be doing a dance number from Elf the Musical and singing In a Bleak Mid Winter, which is a nice song with good harmonies. I usually get quite nervous before shows but I’m really excited for this one!”

A Christmas Wish has been running for five years and has become a staple of Edinburgh’s pre-Christmas calendar and in true festive spirit, proceeds from ticket sales are used to make a considerable donation to Barnardo’s Scotland and the show has raised more than £20,000 for the charity so far.