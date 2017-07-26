South Queensferry Rotary celebrates 40-year milestone

On Saturday, July 15, the Rotary Club of South Queensferry celebrated the 40th anniversary of its founding by holding a charter dinner in the Royal Burgess Golf Club at Barnton.

Over 80 members, partners and guests, including representatives of neighbouring clubs and former members who had travelled from far and wide to mark the occasion, enjoyed a splendid meal.

District Governor Lindsay Craig brought greetings and congratulated the club on having become one of the best-known and successful in the district.

Guest speaker was Willie Hunter, senior partner of the Edinburgh legal firm Gillespie Macandrew. The occasion was chaired by president Neil McKinlay, assisted by president-elect Sandy Mackenzie, Rotarians David Buchanan and Robbie Brechin and founder member Ronald Ainsworth.

In his closing address, president Neil toasted the club and wished it every success for the next 40 years.

Particular thanks are due to Liz Mackenzie, Douglas Stuart, Kate Gibb and Neil McKinlay who organised this most enjoyable and memorable evening.

Pictured are: Maureen Wood, Dorothy Fowler, president Neil McKinlay, past-president Ian Fowler, Rotarian Gordon Wood.