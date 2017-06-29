Special Fair Day for Mark and his family

A Bo’ness family is celebrating this Fair Day as their son, who was involved in a serious road accident, returns home.

Keen golfer Mark Armour (27) was down in Newcastle with friends in December 2015 when he was struck by a taxi, suffering life-threatening injuries.

It has been a long and hard 18 months for dad Joe (56), mum Lynne (52), fiancée Lauren (24), brother Steven (24) and the rest of his family and friends.

Mark is still recovering in Astley Ainslie Hospital in Edinburgh where he is making “good progress” from the accident.

The family visit him daily and he has been home for a couple of visits, but to have their son home in Kinglass Estate for the Fair Day celebrations is a milestone the family weren’t sure was going to happen.

Joe, a branch manager for an electrical wholesaler, said: “If you consider that we didn’t know 18 months ago whether or not he was going to survive then this year is going to be very special. I think it will be an emotional day.”

Mark was a presentee twice in the Fair when he was a boy and Joe hopes being back around the celebrations at the Fair E’en and Fair Day itself will help spark some memories.

He said: “He can’t remember last year and we don’t know if he remembers two years ago but we have spoke to Mark about the Fair.

“We will go out and see the bands play in the morning. We’ll have breakfast and watch the procession at Gauze Road. He has always been a clever lad and has got his wit about him, hopefully the Fair Day will help bring memories back to Mark.”

Joe said he would like to thank friends and family for all the support they had through this difficult time.