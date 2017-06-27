Horses, knights and lances are at the ready as Spectacular Jousting returns to Linlithgow Palace on July 1 and 2.

To help celebrate the year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, visitors can take part in a thrilling festival of horsemanship, pageantry and music as a host of colourful, historic characters battle it out to be crowned the King’s Champion.

The jousting gives spectators the chance to see an impressive display of arms and armour at close range as knights take to their steeds for shield-splintering exhibitions of strength and horsemanship.

Visitors can also meet the knights, try their hand at hobby horse jousting and wander through their camps on Linlithgow’s Peel to learn about medieval life from the knights and their aides plus many other activites.

Gillian Urquhart, events manager for Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Spectacular jousting is one of our most popular events, so it’s great to see its return to Linlithgow Palace.

“Visitors can cheer on their champion and get lost in the experience of medieval life for a day. It’s entertainment for the whole family and one not to be missed.”

The event will take place on July 1 and 2 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Tickets, priced £13 for adults, £11 for concessions, £8 for children and under 5s go free. Family tickets are available. A 10 per cent discount is available when tickets are purchased online in advance.

For more information visit www.historicenvironment.scot/jousting. This event is free for Historic Scotland members.