Squid’s in for a quality fish shop in the heart of the High Street

His shop still says “Oyster Oyster” over the door, but fishmonger Stevie Walker is already retailing seafood he reckons is “unbeatable”.

The business, at 78 High Street, has changed hands following a retiral, and is being relaunched as The Fish Shop – whose offer is promised to be “something completely different” from supermarket seafood.

Linlithgow man Stevie is part of a wider operation which has become a regular supplier of quality seafood to top chefs across the country.

Despite the competition from major supermarkets, which increasingly dabble with fine seafood produce as well as mainstay standards, he says the time is right to offer local shoppers exactly the same sort of fare available to buyers from top restaurants.

“I’m going to bring the very best to the High Street,” he said, “and in a way I don’t think supermarkets can really match”.

He has been deeply involved in seafood supply for many years, and says the strength of the wider Fish Brothers operation allows him to keep prices competitive.

Beyond that, however, he says the range on offer will be markedly more interesting and versatile than a straightforward array of produce.

“We’ll be selling seafood platters which give you a whole range of the best seafood in one reasonably-priced selection,” he says.

“But we’re hoping local people will ‘vote with their feet’ and come along to see for themselves that we’re more than just a standard shop.”

One of his early well-wishers last week was an old friend, Edinburgh restaurateur Tony Singh – arguably one of the top three Indian chef-restaurateurs in Scotland.

“I’m delighted to bring this sort of venture to Linlithgow,” said Stevie – local shops should be interesting, and different, and we aim to be both.”