St Peter’s Church extension well under way

Much-needed work to the extension at St Peter’s Church in Linlithgow has started.

The six-month project began at the end of September and will cost around £250,000.

The old kitchen was ripped out and will be replaced by one meeting modern day requirements.

There will also be a new meeting and vestry room, improved access and facilities for disabled residents and a small upper level hall which will be available for church and community use.

The work is being carried out by Hannigan Construction and labourers have uncovered several interesting finds including an old metal trowel, unusual medicine bottles and a ‘Boyd’s of Bo’ness’ ginger beer bottle.

Also unveiled was the original, cast iron drainage pipe – laid there 90 years ago by the firm of Turner and Rowley of Falkirk, before the foundation stone of the church was installed later in 1927.

In the foundations of the “new build” the St Peter’s sunday school children will lay a time-capsule containing objects chosen by them.

A church spokesperson said: “In addition to the hard work of the St Peter’s congregation, invaluable funding came from organisations such as WREN Scottish Action Fund, LandTrust and the National Churches Trust and EB Scotland.