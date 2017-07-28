Stranded couple rescued at Foreshore in Bo’ness

A young couple had a lucky escape after they were left stranded by the tide in Bo’ness.

The incident happened last Sunday afternoon at the Foreshore when the pair were out for a walk and hadn’t been aware of the rising water. They wandered over to the nature reserve but when they attempted to return they found themselves trapped on the island.

It would have taken hours for the tide to go back out and the stranded pair to get back.

However, Sergeant Lyne Rushford from Grangemouth police office, who knows the area well, guided them safely back to the shore with the only thing bruised being their egos.

She said: “They were certainly a bit panicked. I think they must have been in their late teens or early 20s.

“Members of the community had joined me by that time. There are rocks, mudflats and jellyfish around that area.

“I managed to get them to wade back safely and gave them a lift home. The female was annoyed at the male that they got stuck but by the time they were back on dry land she had calmed down.

“They were saying that it was a story that they would be telling the grandchildren.

“But it is a timely reminder to take care and pay attention when you are near or in the water. The tide does come in quickly and it is easy to forget the time and your surroundings.”

Harry Sullivan (66), who was out walking his dog at the time said: “I saw this couple on the island and they were looking a bit panicked.

“The tide comes in at a real rate of knots, they were going the wrong direction.

“A police woman came and she helped them wade across. It was right up to their necks.”